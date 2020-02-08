|
Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson Charleston - The family of Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted or donations to a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020