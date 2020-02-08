Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson Obituary
Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson Charleston - The family of Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted or donations to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
