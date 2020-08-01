Ruby Inez Germroth Charleston - Ruby Inez Holmes Germroth, 87, widow of Howard G. Germroth, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ruby Inez Holmes Germroth are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston. The Celebrants will be the Rev. S. Thomas Kingsley and Rev. Dennis B. Willey. The Rite of Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. As per social distancing guidelines, all guests will kindly wear a mask to the service. Inez was born October 12, 1932, in Conway, SC, a daughter of William Daggett and Mary Gause Holmes. She was one of the original members of the Church of the Nativity and their Ladies Guild, the Leisure Club, the Bereavement Committee, the Telephone Tree, Meals on Wheels and a Eucharistic Minister. Inez was also a member of the AT&T Pioneers and the Golden Bells. She retired from AT&T in 1989, with 41 years of combined service with the telephone industry. Inez enjoyed family gatherings, shopping, cooking and was known for her sweet tea and fried chicken. Inez was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, and her two brothers, Elwood Holmes and Buddy Holmes. Inez is survived by her children: Joyce G. Morelli (Tony), Joan G. Caldwell (Mark), Howard G. Germroth III (Stephanie), Douglas W. Germroth (Suzanne), Robert J. Germroth (Leila), Frances G. Brumfield (Ronnie); grandchildren: Mary, Natalie, Lindsey, Tony, Autumn, Amber, Sarah, William, Matthew, Robbie, Andrew, Alicia, Zack and Olivia; great-grandchildren: Lilly, Liam, Ryker, Rhiannon, Beau, Andrew and Madison; sister, Jesse Holmes Delaney; brothers-in-law, Thomas Germroth (Gretta), Zack Germroth (Alexandra), Ed Germroth (Debbie), Mike Germroth (Patty), Charlie Germroth (Donna); sister-in-law, Mary Fox; her childhood, life-long, best friend, Velma Hodges. The family would like to thank Crescent Hospice and Ashley River Plantation Assisted Living. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity Building Fund, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
