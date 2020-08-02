1/
Ruby Inez Germroth
1932 - 2020
Ruby Inez Germroth Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ruby Inez Holmes Germroth are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston. The Celebrant will be the Rev. S. Thomas Kingsley. The Rite of Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. As per social distancing guidelines, all guests will kindly wear a mask to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity Building Fund, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
10:30 AM
Catholic Church of the Nativity
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Catholic Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Karen Fipps
Friend
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Inez was an incredibly caring and loving individual who stepped-in to serve as an interim mom for my brother, Tom, and I when our mom (Inez's mother-in-law) passed away early in life when we were still very young. She brought along her even younger kids from Myrtle Beach to care for us in Baltimore. Her "care" and oversight, and love for conversation and those around her will last forever. Zack Germroth
Zack Germroth
Family
August 1, 2020
Ruby was such a nice lady. She raised a beautiful family. She will be missed by all that knew her. Prayers for the repose of her soul and God’s peace for her family.
Betsy Korpe
Acquaintance
