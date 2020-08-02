Ruby Inez Germroth Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ruby Inez Holmes Germroth are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston. The Celebrant will be the Rev. S. Thomas Kingsley. The Rite of Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
As per social distancing guidelines, all guests will kindly wear a mask to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity Building Fund, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412.
