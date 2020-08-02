Inez was an incredibly caring and loving individual who stepped-in to serve as an interim mom for my brother, Tom, and I when our mom (Inez's mother-in-law) passed away early in life when we were still very young. She brought along her even younger kids from Myrtle Beach to care for us in Baltimore. Her "care" and oversight, and love for conversation and those around her will last forever. Zack Germroth

