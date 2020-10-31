1/
Ruby "Polly" Jolly
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby "Polly" Jolly CHARLESTON - Ruby "Polly" White Jolly, 92, of Johns Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID protocol and the safety of everyone, the service will be livestreamed. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Polly was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, the daughter of William Thrasley White and Alice Adelia Gregory White. She was the widow of Malcolm M. Jolly. Polly retired from MUSC Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, where she worked as a Histology technologist. She was a past member of the St. Johns Baptist Church and Johns Island Garden Club. She loved working in her garden, fishing and playing BINGO. She was lovingly known as the "BINGO Queen". Polly is survived by her children; Richard M. Jolly (Dawn) of Surfside Beach, SC and Susan J. Cox (Gene) of Johns Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospices of America Foundation, indicating Crescent Hospice as the recipient, at 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210 or via www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online. Another option is to donate small BINGO prizes to a nursing home or assisted living facility near you. Residents of such facilities who play BINGO love the thrill of selecting from an array of small treasures and useful items when they win. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with y'all. Much love A & T
AT Harris
October 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family
Cornish Family
Family
October 30, 2020
My family members and I have been blessed to share our lives with Polly. My four children have known her as another grandmother, always there at holiday gatherings with a welcoming smile, hug and kiss. She will be missed by all. She joins her beloved husband with our Heavenly Father. Thank you for sharing your life with us. Yvonne Mattson and family.
Yvonne Mattson
Family
October 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Polly was such a welcoming, loving and caring person. Know that she will be missed but will rest in peace and be reunited with Ralph in heaven. Prayers for God's comfort during this time of loss.
Phil & Judy Gray
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved