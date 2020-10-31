Ruby "Polly" Jolly CHARLESTON - Ruby "Polly" White Jolly, 92, of Johns Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID protocol and the safety of everyone, the service will be livestreamed. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Polly was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, the daughter of William Thrasley White and Alice Adelia Gregory White. She was the widow of Malcolm M. Jolly. Polly retired from MUSC Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, where she worked as a Histology technologist. She was a past member of the St. Johns Baptist Church and Johns Island Garden Club. She loved working in her garden, fishing and playing BINGO. She was lovingly known as the "BINGO Queen". Polly is survived by her children; Richard M. Jolly (Dawn) of Surfside Beach, SC and Susan J. Cox (Gene) of Johns Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospices of America Foundation, indicating Crescent Hospice as the recipient, at 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210 or via www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online
. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
