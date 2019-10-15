Ruby Mae Crutchfield Call PANAMA CITY, FL - Ruby Mae Crutchfield Call, 93, of Panama City, Florida, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am in the Worship Center at Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, N. Charleston, SC. A Memorial Service will also be held on October 27, 2019 at 1 pm in the Christ Sanctified Holy Church Chapel, 2500 N Hwy 41, Fort Valley, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to those who helped tremendously with her care: baycouncilonaging.org and choosecovenant.org/donate/ Ruby was born August 11, 1926 in Montrose, Georgia. She was the wife of the late John David Call. Ruby leaves behind sons, Larry David Call (Lynn) of St. Marys, GA, Donnie Jay Call of Moncks Corner, SC and Jerry Wayne Call of Summerville, SC, daughters, Genia Mae Jones (Mike) of Panama City, FL, Tennia Dinkelbach (Flay) of Summerville, SC, Anita Coward (Chuck) of Summerville, SC and Johnnie-Len Richards (Eric) of Johns Island, SC, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Frances Greene of Cordele, GA. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by 3 sons, Obed Floyd "Buddy" Call, Eddie Lee Call and Baby Boy Call. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019