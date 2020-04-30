Ruby Motton Hezekiah
Ruby Motton Hezekiah NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Ms. Ruby Motton Hezekiah, 75, formerly of Charleston, SC, and the beloved mother of Annette Hezekiah Parler, was called home to rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Please join us in comforting the Hezekiah family by uplifting them with your prayers. mefisherfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
