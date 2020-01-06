|
Ruby Muckelvaney Russell Ridgeville, SC - Ruby Muckelvaney Russell, 83, widow of Gurney Russell, Sr., of Ridgeville, SC passed away on January 5, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruby M. Russell are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 2 o'clock, Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Givhans Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Ruby was born in Charleston, SC on January 6, 1936. She was the daughter of Benny and Laney Muckelvaney. She enjoyed quilting and was active in the church. She is survived by her children, Erney Russell, Vendell Russell, Paul Russell, Milbert Russell, Dorothy Creel and Ray Russell, all of Ridgeville, Clinton Russell of Walterboro, Ernestine Heath of Summerville; brothers, Alfred Muckelvaney, Roy Muckelvaney and Bennie Muckelvaney all of Ridgeville, Milbert Muckelvaney of Rosinville and her sisters, Carrie Platt and Sarah Russell of Ridgeville. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Gurney; her parents; sons, Gurney Russell, Jr. and Kevin G. Russell; her sisters, Blondell Russell and Ruth B. Scott; and her brothers, Jerry Muckelvaney and Amar Muckelvaney. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020