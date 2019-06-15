Ruby Virginia Smith Summerville - Ruby Virginia Quick Smith, 81, of Summerville, wife of the late Charles "Chuck" John Smith, went to her eternal home on June 15, 2019. Ruby, affectionately known as "Angel Lady," was born in Pierce, Florida, and grew up in Lithia, Florida. She was an absolute joy to her husband, Chuck; her daughter, Vicki, a teacher; her son-in-law, Dale; her son, Michael, an engineer; her daughter-in-law, Christie, a nurse; a step-son, Jim; Jim's wife, Dee; and two delightful grandchildren, Sean and Ashley. Her parents Walter J. and Lottie Mae Quick pre-deceased Ruby. She passed on to glory with the same Lord given radiance of an Angel, a smile that wouldn't quit and a heart still dispensing love right to the end. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Her going home service at MRBC will begin at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary