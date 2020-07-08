Ruby Young Charleston - The family of Mrs. Ruby Lee Young announces her passing on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Her celebration of life services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd. N. Charleston, SC.Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Herman Young, Jr. and her daughter, Ms. Loretta Young. She is survived by her children, Mr. Herman Young (Davezella), Mrs. Brenda Young Barnes (Benjamin), Mr. Henry C. Young, and Mrs. Vera E. Lyerly (Eddie) her grandchildren, LaShawna M. White, Candice E. Bowman, Jarvier T. Young, Hillery K. Young, Krista S. Young, Brian Ford, and Traci Lyerly and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Young will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Services can be viewed via live-streaming on Friday, July 10th at 11:00AM by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net
and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the screen. Due to COVID-19, social distance and masks are required. Thank you.
