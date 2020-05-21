Rudolph J. Maxwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph J. Maxwell Hollywood, SC - The family of Mr. Rudolph J. Maxwell will celebrate his life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Maxwell is survived by his wife, Yvonne A. Maxwell; children, Andrea Scott (Terrance), Heather Maxwell, Denika M. Virden (Jashon), Jamarris Pearson (Jahmaal) and Rudy Maxwell; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores M. Middleton, Mildred M. Jamison, Joan M. Gibbs (William), Helen M. Brown and Rose M. Reeves; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorene Maxwell; and siblings, Nathaniel and Richard Maxwell. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved