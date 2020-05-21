Rudolph J. Maxwell Hollywood, SC - The family of Mr. Rudolph J. Maxwell will celebrate his life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Maxwell is survived by his wife, Yvonne A. Maxwell; children, Andrea Scott (Terrance), Heather Maxwell, Denika M. Virden (Jashon), Jamarris Pearson (Jahmaal) and Rudy Maxwell; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores M. Middleton, Mildred M. Jamison, Joan M. Gibbs (William), Helen M. Brown and Rose M. Reeves; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorene Maxwell; and siblings, Nathaniel and Richard Maxwell. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.