|
|
Rufino "Romy" Cuvin Goose Creek - Rufino "Romy" Nada Cuvin, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Victoria "Vicky" Nicolas Cuvin, and survived by his current wife, Julia "Jolly" Baldonado Cuvin. Romy was born on April 7, 1939, in Lucban Quezon, Philippines to Ruperto Salvatus Cuvin and Andrea Racelis Cuvin. Romy joined the Navy in 1963, where he began as a Steward Third Class and worked his way up to Military Sealift Command. After retiring in 1983, Romy earned high praises and awards as a manager at the North Charleston Commissary. While his career at the Navy and Commissary were both significant milestones, Romy valued higher education and pursued it. He graduated from Webster University, now Charleston Southern University, in the late 1980s with a degree in data processing. Romy was a member of the Omar Shriners. He enjoyed praying the Rosary, as well as gambling at the Casino when he visited his children. He was known for his contagious laughter and colorful stories. Romy never knew a stranger and always welcomed new friends with open arms. In addition to his wife, Jolly, Romy leaves behind three children from his marriage to Vicky: Rowena Stites and husband Bill Stites, Romeo Cuvin and wife Deborah Gelb-Cuvin, Wayne Cuvin and wife Rachel Cuvin. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Victoria Infinger, Vincenza Cuvin, Mekhail Cuvin, Tyler Infinger, Rylan Dickison, and Evadell Cuvin. Romy is also remembered by his six siblings and their spouses, two of whom preceded Romy in death: Albino Cuvin and wife Lucita Cuvin, Elsa Cuvin Ysip and husband Ricardo Ysip (deceased), Johnny Cuvin and wife Emerita Cuvin, Anita Cuvin Sison and husband Arsenio Sison, Ferando Cuvin and wife Ofelia Cuvin, and Beata Cuvin Hari (deceased) and husband Gener Hari. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. The service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Goose Creek, SC, at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020. The burial will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020