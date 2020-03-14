Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley UM Church
2718 River Road
Johns Island, SC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesley UM Church
2718 River Road
Johns Island, SC
Rufus Brown Obituary
Rufus Brown Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Rufus Brown and those of his beloved sister, Margie Clark (Bobby), & loving nephews and nieces are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, March 16, Wesley UM Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Interment: Promiseland RE Church Cemetery. Mr. Brown will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. The Wake Service for Mr. Brown will be held tonight (Sunday) from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Walkers Mortuary Chapel of Peace. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
