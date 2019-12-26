Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Rufus Graham Jr.

Rufus Graham Jr. Obituary
Rufus Graham, Jr. James Island - The relative and friends of Mr. Rufus Graham, Jr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Friday, Saturday, December 27, 2019 at the chapel. Mr. Graham is survived by his two children, Terrell DeShawn Jenkins and Brianna Nicole Jenkins; three sisters, Theodora Backman, Alice Graham, and Patrenia Graham; five nieces and three nephews, Shangnia Graham, Cheri Backman, Antwon Backman, Shaniquwa Graham, Romeo (LaVonda) Richardson, Ashley Graham, Matthew Graham, and Kiara Graham; fourteen grandnephews; five grandnieces; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
