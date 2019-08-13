Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Ruhjanae Gibbs

Ruhjanae Gibbs Obituary
Ruhjanae Gibbs Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ruhjanae Gibbs and those of her parents, Patricia Ann Gibbs and Andrew Jerome Gibbs; siblings, Delmonica Porter (Robert), Andrew Jamal Gibbs, John Brown, Adriana P. Gibbs, Enahjdra A. Gibbs; are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Mt. Horr AME Church, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood, SC Interment: Faith Cemetery, Adams Run, SC. Viewing will be held on Wednesday (TODAY) 3-7PM at Walker's Chapel. Services Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 (P) 8435590341 (F) 8435593415 (W) www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
