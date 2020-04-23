|
Rushard Grant N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Rushard Omar "Cash" Grant are invited to attend his Memorial Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Grant is survived by his wife, Luciana Grant; children; father, Frank Brown; siblings; special aunt, Daisy Pender; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020