Russell A. Wheeler, Jr. PALM CITY, FL - Russell "Rusty" A. Wheeler, Jr., of Palm City, FL, entered eternal rest on Sept 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Rusty was born on July 4, 1958 in Augusta GA, son of the late Allen Wheeler and Patricia Wheeler. He graduated from Summerville High in 1976 and the Citadel in 1980 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. His whole adult life was centered on his boys. He was their coach, their Cubmaster and their biggest fan. He was an avid outdoorsman. As a child, he loved fireworks and the 4th of July celebrations. He worked locally with Santee Cooper, moved to New Orleans, where he met his wife, Anne. They moved to Florida and he worked with FPL, developing their wind turbines program. He retired and was starting a new venture. He loved his family and will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife, Anne and two sons, Trey and Cory, his mother, Patricia Wheeler, his two sisters, Arlene Wheeler and Karene Feltner and 3 nieces, Lauren and Taylor Feltner and Erin McClain, many cousins and his Aunt Varneice and Uncle JW. His going home service is on Sept. 19 at 10 am at Forest Hills, Palm City, Florida, 2001 SW Murphy Rd, Palm City FL.
