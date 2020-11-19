Russell Burton Bennett WALTERBORO - Russell Burton Bennett, age 58, died unexpectedly at his home in Walterboro, SC on Nov. 15, 2020 He was born in Mobile, Alabama on April 14, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Bennett and Fredrick Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Cate Bennett of Walterboro, SC, his children, Russell "RB" Bennett, Jr. (Russell Bennett III and Jackson), Lynn L. Bennett and Taylor A. Bennett, step-son, Wade D. Martin (Brooke), his siblings, Rick Bennett, Jr. (Julie), Chuck Bennett (Paula, Zoey & Bryson) and Nancy Bennett Taylor (John, Wesley & Darby). He served in the Air Force reserves from 1980-2001 and was active duty from 2001-2005. He was retired from Chas. Storm Water Code Enforcement and Boeing. He was also the co-owner of Lehi Baits. Services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy, on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 11am. Viewing 9:00-11:00am. Memorial contributions can be made to the S.C. Memorial Reef. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
