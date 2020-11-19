1/
Russell Burton Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Burton Bennett WALTERBORO - Russell Burton Bennett, age 58, died unexpectedly at his home in Walterboro, SC on Nov. 15, 2020 He was born in Mobile, Alabama on April 14, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Bennett and Fredrick Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Cate Bennett of Walterboro, SC, his children, Russell "RB" Bennett, Jr. (Russell Bennett III and Jackson), Lynn L. Bennett and Taylor A. Bennett, step-son, Wade D. Martin (Brooke), his siblings, Rick Bennett, Jr. (Julie), Chuck Bennett (Paula, Zoey & Bryson) and Nancy Bennett Taylor (John, Wesley & Darby). He served in the Air Force reserves from 1980-2001 and was active duty from 2001-2005. He was retired from Chas. Storm Water Code Enforcement and Boeing. He was also the co-owner of Lehi Baits. Services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy, on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 11am. Viewing 9:00-11:00am. Memorial contributions can be made to the S.C. Memorial Reef. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved