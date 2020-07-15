Russell E. Brown, Sr. CHARLESTON - Russell E. Brown, Sr., 87, Esquire, Colonel (Ret) U.S. Army, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He leaves to cherish his legacy of service and memorable moments, devoted children: Russell, Jr, Jennifaye and LeMarquis Wrighten (Kimberly), grandsons: Russell E. Brown, III and Wilson A.L. Wrighten, a sister, Ermine B. Gailliard and her daughter: Pamela J. Gailliard; a brother, Robert Williams, Jr. (Shirley) and his children: Larry Bradshaw, Ricky Williams, Remona (Jack) Hazel; Tommy (Lisa) Bradshaw, Marty Bradshaw, Crystal Valentine, Carlitha Mayfield, Jonathan Bradshaw, Alma Louise Greene, Annette Williams, Michelle Williams, Jackie (Clint) Newman, Robert Williams, III; a special nephew: Robert Brown (Alfreda); many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews; amongst many cousins, a special one: Ruth Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Arylette, nephew, Fernando Williams, and his favorite cousin and best friend, John Dunmeyer, Jr. A walk-through viewing will be 122 Logan Street on Friday, July 17, from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. The family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
