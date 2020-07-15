1/1
Russell E. Brown Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell E. Brown, Sr. CHARLESTON - Russell E. Brown, Sr., 87, Esquire, Colonel (Ret) U.S. Army, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He leaves to cherish his legacy of service and memorable moments, devoted children: Russell, Jr, Jennifaye and LeMarquis Wrighten (Kimberly), grandsons: Russell E. Brown, III and Wilson A.L. Wrighten, a sister, Ermine B. Gailliard and her daughter: Pamela J. Gailliard; a brother, Robert Williams, Jr. (Shirley) and his children: Larry Bradshaw, Ricky Williams, Remona (Jack) Hazel; Tommy (Lisa) Bradshaw, Marty Bradshaw, Crystal Valentine, Carlitha Mayfield, Jonathan Bradshaw, Alma Louise Greene, Annette Williams, Michelle Williams, Jackie (Clint) Newman, Robert Williams, III; a special nephew: Robert Brown (Alfreda); many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews; amongst many cousins, a special one: Ruth Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Arylette, nephew, Fernando Williams, and his favorite cousin and best friend, John Dunmeyer, Jr. A walk-through viewing will be 122 Logan Street on Friday, July 17, from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. The family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved