Russell John King
Russell John King Summerville - Russell John King, 53, of Summerville, husband of Shelby Ann King, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Oakley Event Barn, 112 Paso Lane, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. A gathering will be held after the service from 3 o'clock to 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or abta.org/ways-to-donote/. Russ was born on February 5, 1967 in Salem, MA, son of Stephen Clyde King of Laconia, New Hampshire and Karen Barbara Wheatley of Summerville. He graduated from Salem High School and then received his Bachelors from the University of Phoenix. He enjoyed road cycling, photography, and traveling. He was an IT Engineer at Blackbaud. Survivors including his wife, Shelby, and parents: daughter, Savannah Rose Hunter of Summerville; brother, Robert James King of Summerville; sister, Kristen Ann Ives of Virginia; nephew, Wesley King of Summerville; nieces: Allie Marston, Gabby Marston, and Anna Marston. Russ was predeceased by: sister-in-law, Sandra Jean King and brother-in-law, Raymond Paul Marston. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
