Russell Kenin Greenville, SC - Russell Solis Kenin, 91, loving husband of Seena Kenin for 68 years, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a resident of Rolling Green Village in Greenville, SC and long time resident of Anderson, SC. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late David and Minnie Lavin Kenin. Mr. Kenin served in the U.S. Navy and was an active Board member of Temple of Israel. He was an avid golfer and woodworker and was a member of the Anderson Country Club and Carolina Springs Golf Club In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sandra Kenin; sons, Jonathan Kenin and wife, Susan, and Richard Kenin and wife, Sherry; and grandsons, Jacob and Zachary. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Beth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple of Israel, Greenville, SC. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.