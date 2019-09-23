|
Russell Norcross James Island - Russell A. Norcross, 79, of James Island, SC, passed away September 6, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rita Wojcik Norcross. He is also survived by his children; Jeffrey Norcross of Erie, PA, Troy and Renee Schweitzer of Girard, PA, Douglas and Ali Weary of Bluffton, SC, Jennifer and Jim Cuba of James Island, SC; grandsons, Alec and Drew Weary of Bluffton, SC. He will be sadly missed by his best friend and companion, Toby, his beloved black lab. Services will be held privately, as requested by Russell. Burial will take place in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-722-2555.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019