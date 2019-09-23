Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Russell Norcross


1940 - 2019
Russell Norcross Obituary
Russell Norcross James Island - Russell A. Norcross, 79, of James Island, SC, passed away September 6, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rita Wojcik Norcross. He is also survived by his children; Jeffrey Norcross of Erie, PA, Troy and Renee Schweitzer of Girard, PA, Douglas and Ali Weary of Bluffton, SC, Jennifer and Jim Cuba of James Island, SC; grandsons, Alec and Drew Weary of Bluffton, SC. He will be sadly missed by his best friend and companion, Toby, his beloved black lab. Services will be held privately, as requested by Russell. Burial will take place in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
