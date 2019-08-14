|
|
Russell Randolph Stone Summerville - Russell Randolph Stone, 96, of Summerville, husband of the late Ethel Susie Stone, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Russell was born on April 5, 1923 in Islandton, SC, son of the late Billie and Tucker Stone. He served in the US Army and was a WWII veteran. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Russell was a member of Ridgeville Baptist Church. He was a great story teller and was a master at playing checkers. Survivors include: one daughter; Shelby Stone of Summerville; five grandchildren: Melissia Bazzle (Lee) of Summerville, Dana Wroblski of Dallas, TX, Alicia Dorsey (Derrick) of Panama City Beach, FL, Christopher Stone Holseberg of N. Charleston, and Timothy Kropp of Summerville; four great-grandchildren: Joshua, Nathan, Timothy and Shara; one sister: Betty Fisher (Fred) of N. Carolina; and one daughter-in-law: Jan Stone. In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by: three children: Alwin Stone, Deborah Stone, and Ernest Stone; four siblings: Norris Stone, Herbert Stone, Virgil Stone, and Susie Roumillat. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019