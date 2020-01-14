|
Ruth Ann Trent Ladson - Ruth Powell Starnes Trent, 75, of Ladson South Carolina, went to be with the Lord January 13, 2020. Ruth was born on September 3, 1944 at Big Flint, WV, a daughter of the late Kermit D. (Johny) Powell and late Jeraldine Idell Douglass Powell of Big Flint, WV. She was also preceded in death March 1, 2005, by her husband of 25 years, Raleigh G. Starnes. Ruth led a wonderful life marked by success and loving her family and friends. She attended Trident Technical College, College of Charleston and retired from South Carolina Federal Credit Union after 35 years of service. She was an active member of Ridge Baptist Church, Summerville, SC since 1990 and served as Sunday School teacher, on many committees, Women Supporting Women's group, loved visiting the elderly and shut in members and through it all, her desire was to glorify her Lord. Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Trent of Ladson, SC, a daughter Sheila (Douglas) Toney of Goose Creek, son Richard (Christine) Frashure of Guyton GA, stepson's William (Josephine) Starnes of Goose Creek, Andy (Carolyn) Trent of Henderson NV and Bryan (Kerry) Trent of Mt. Carmel PA, 10 grand and step-grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Elwilda (Robert) Stout of Belleville WV, Jerilyn (Earnest) Leasure of Parkesrsburg WV, Eva (Theodore) McCall of Bridgeport WV, Dennis (Kay) Powell of Big Flint WV and Daniel (Lisa) Powell of Pataskala OH. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Ridge Baptist Church, Summerville, SC on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Ridge Baptist church, 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville, SC 29486. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020