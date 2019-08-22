Ruth B. Sass GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruth B. Sass, 79, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial in Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 713 Old State Road, Goose Creek, SC directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. There will be a wake service on this Friday evening, August 23, 2019 from 6-8 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her loving memories a beloved son, Tyrone Sass; 3 grandchildren, Ron Rico Holmes, Taekisha Sass and Malcolm Perry; sisters, Geraldine Howard and Estelle Smalls of Goose Creek, SC and Virginia B. Gathers of Summerville, SC; sister-in-law, Lucille Barnwell of Goose Creek, SC; brothers-in-law, Rufus Sass of New Jersey and Elijah Sass (Jay) of Strawberry, SC; a dear and loving sister in Christ, Sis. Johnnie M. Keyes of Goose Creek, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019