Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Benn Oliver Bell. View Sign Service Information Mayer Funeral Home 222 St. James St. Georgetown , SC 29440 (843)-546-4184 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Benn Oliver Bell Pawleys Island, SC - Ruth Benn Oliver Bell died Friday, September 6, 2019 at her daughter's home in Columbia. She was born on June 26, 1933 at 914 Prince Street, Georgetown, SC (the home of her grandparents, Etta Bourke Oliver and Hugh Lawson Oliver, Sr.). She was the daughter of Martha Benn Oliver Smith and Hugh Lawson Oliver, Jr. She was the step-daughter of Herbert Lee Smith, Jr. She was married to Roddey Cobb Bell on June 20, 1956 at Prince George, Winyah, Episcopal Church and has two daughters, Martha Louise Bell Smith and husband, Thornton Sidney Smith of Columbia, and Mary Ruth Bell Wall and husband, Timothy Alex Wall of Georgetown. She has five grandchildren: Wesley Alex Wall (TK), Roddey Benn Smith (Hollie), Lawson Sidney Smith, Jacobb Timothy Wall (Carson), and Christine Elizabeth Wall and three great-granddaughters, Wynter Elizabeth Wall, Lawson Starnes Wall and Sidney Ruth Smith. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Cornelia Riser Bell of Spartanburg, nephews, Jeffery Curtis Bell (Janelle) and Ryan Riser Bell, niece-in-law, Marla Bell and their families as well as many other cousins. In addition to her parents and step-father, she was predeceased by her husband, brother, Hugh Lawson Oliver, III, her brother-in-, Curtis Porter Bell and nephew, Stephen Hinson Bell. She was a graduate of the 1952 class of Winyah High School, attended Winthrop College for two years and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business in 1956. She was a member of Eta Gamma of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a communicant of Prince George Winyah Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was a past Sunday School teacher, past secretary and treasurer of the Women of Prince George, a member of St. Anne's Chapter and served as the Plantation Tour Chairman. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as secretary, vice regent and regent. She was also a member of the Georgetown Committee of the Colonial Dames of America and the Prince George Garden Club. She was a real estate agent for 27 years starting her career with Lachicotte, Howard and Grimes in 1981 and ended her career with The Georgetown Agency. Funeral Services will be Three o'clock Monday September 9, 2019, at Prince George Church. Burial will follow in the Churchyard. A reception will immediately follow the burial in the Church Parish Hall. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Care Assistance of their loving care and Support. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to Prince George Church, P. O. Box 674, Georgetown, SC or the . Please sign aa guestbook at:



Ruth Benn Oliver Bell Pawleys Island, SC - Ruth Benn Oliver Bell died Friday, September 6, 2019 at her daughter's home in Columbia. She was born on June 26, 1933 at 914 Prince Street, Georgetown, SC (the home of her grandparents, Etta Bourke Oliver and Hugh Lawson Oliver, Sr.). She was the daughter of Martha Benn Oliver Smith and Hugh Lawson Oliver, Jr. She was the step-daughter of Herbert Lee Smith, Jr. She was married to Roddey Cobb Bell on June 20, 1956 at Prince George, Winyah, Episcopal Church and has two daughters, Martha Louise Bell Smith and husband, Thornton Sidney Smith of Columbia, and Mary Ruth Bell Wall and husband, Timothy Alex Wall of Georgetown. She has five grandchildren: Wesley Alex Wall (TK), Roddey Benn Smith (Hollie), Lawson Sidney Smith, Jacobb Timothy Wall (Carson), and Christine Elizabeth Wall and three great-granddaughters, Wynter Elizabeth Wall, Lawson Starnes Wall and Sidney Ruth Smith. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Cornelia Riser Bell of Spartanburg, nephews, Jeffery Curtis Bell (Janelle) and Ryan Riser Bell, niece-in-law, Marla Bell and their families as well as many other cousins. In addition to her parents and step-father, she was predeceased by her husband, brother, Hugh Lawson Oliver, III, her brother-in-, Curtis Porter Bell and nephew, Stephen Hinson Bell. She was a graduate of the 1952 class of Winyah High School, attended Winthrop College for two years and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business in 1956. She was a member of Eta Gamma of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a communicant of Prince George Winyah Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was a past Sunday School teacher, past secretary and treasurer of the Women of Prince George, a member of St. Anne's Chapter and served as the Plantation Tour Chairman. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as secretary, vice regent and regent. She was also a member of the Georgetown Committee of the Colonial Dames of America and the Prince George Garden Club. She was a real estate agent for 27 years starting her career with Lachicotte, Howard and Grimes in 1981 and ended her career with The Georgetown Agency. Funeral Services will be Three o'clock Monday September 9, 2019, at Prince George Church. Burial will follow in the Churchyard. A reception will immediately follow the burial in the Church Parish Hall. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Care Assistance of their loving care and Support. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to Prince George Church, P. O. Box 674, Georgetown, SC or the . Please sign aa guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com . The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations