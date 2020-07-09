1/
Ruth Bowman DeSouza
Ruth Bowman DeSouza CHARLESTON - Ruth Bowman DeSouza, 101, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ruth was born December 8, 1918, the daughter of the late Abe and Ruby Baker Bowman. She survived her late husband, Montford A. DeSouza, II,as well as her two children, decorated Army Sargeant Montford A. DeSouza, III (2006) and Carol Lynn DeSouza (2004). Ruth attended Memminger High School, class of 1935, and was a 1939 graduate of the College of Charleston. She spent her working years at MUSC for the Dean of Pharmacy and in her later years as a Roper Hospital volunteer. On retirement, she enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Red Hat Society, as well as being an avid member of her church choir at Blessed Sacrament for many years. Ruth's family and friends knew her as a kind, generous and loving person. Her patient and humorous perspective on life will be sorely missed. She will always be an inspiration to all of us. Ruth is survived by Jim DeSouza, Rita Marie DeSouza, Anita H. Baker, Carol Baker, and Anita T. Baker, as well as her dear friends, Bernadette Leland and Michele Delmas. There will be a private graveside service at a future date. Arrangements by Palmetto Crematorium. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
