Ruth C. Singleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Mother Ruth C. Singleton are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC with Reverend Charlie L. Murray, Jr., Officiating. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mother Singleton leaves to cherish her memories: an adopted son, Tommy (late Nu); sister, Genevieve Lafayette (late George); devoted niece and caregiver, Hazel (Henry); grandniece and caregiver, Myra (James) Chamble; devoted cousin, Ercelle Chillis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
