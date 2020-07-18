Ruth Craig Hunnicutt Mt. Pleasant - Ruth Craig Hunnicutt, 93, entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020, peacefully at home in Mt. Pleasant, SC, surrounded by her family. She lived her life with joy and kindness, and faced her illness and death with grace and quiet strength. Ruth had the faith that she would be reunited with her husband of 75 years, Colonel Cecil Floyd Hunnicutt, who had gone on before in 2013. Ruth was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on August 22, 1926, the daughter of Palmer Craig and Ruth Lee Craig. In 1946, she met and married the love her life, Cecil Floyd Hunnicutt, a highly decorated World War ll officer just back from the war. Ruth was the consummate Army wife, devoted to her husband, to her country, to her two sons, Lee and Ed, and to their families. She traveled the world, bore one of her sons in occupied Japan, moved her family to army bases in Germany and around this country every two years, served in the Army Wives Club and volunteered in the Red Cross. She bravely faced long months alone raising her boys while her husband was deployed in the Korean War and while he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. And when her son, Lee was serving in a combat unit in Vietnam, she became a dutiful Army mom. Ruth, or Mimi as she was called, was a devoted grandmother who was an active part of her grandkids' lives and a constant source of support in all their ventures. She loved a good joke, and could tell one, and she loved working the crossword puzzle daily, in ink, up to the week of her death. Her life was a lesson in selflessness, her legacy is found in the love she showered upon her family, unconditional and never-ending. Ruth is survived by her son, Lee and his wife, Susan Mayfield Hunnicutt, her son, Ed and his wife, Cathy Gaughan Hunnicutt, granddaughter, Jenny Hunnicutt and husband, Kristian Millirons, granddaughter, Sarah Hunnicutt Runion and husband, Thomas Runion, grandson, Matthew Hunnicutt and many nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be a private graveside service in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, put up a bird feeder, or donate to the charity of your choice
