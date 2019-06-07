|
Ruth Dyches Taylor Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Ruth Dyches Taylor are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will greet friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant 681 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 537 Long Point Road, Suite 203, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019