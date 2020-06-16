Ruth Ellen Son Wilson
1934 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Son Wilson West Ashley - Ruth Ellen Son Wilson, 86, of West Ashley, South Carolina, entered into the heavenly gates on Monday, June 15 2020. Ruth was born February 19, 1934, in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of the late James Simeon Son and the late Dovie Ethel Steadman Son. She grew up in Spartanburg and in Charleston. She married John Paul Wilson on November 2, 1952, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker, a substitute teacher for Charleston County Schools, as well as a lifetime PTA member. She dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed going on vacations and touring our nation. Ruth was a member at Ashley River Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and a class caregiver. She enjoyed watching her grandsons and great-grandsons perform in the church's orchestra. She loved going to see their sports games, and dance recitals. She loved when the family would get together for celebrations; birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, graduations, and any occasion. One of her favorite things to do was being an "extra" in many movies filmed in Charleston such as, White Squall, North and South and Major League III. She loved getting to meet the movie stars and loved playing the parts she was given. Along with her husband, she enjoyed selling antiques at the Charleston City Market and Various Flea Markets. She followed in her mother's footsteps and was the recipient of the lifetime membership award as a member of the Stella Vitae Chapter/ Azalea Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. During her time in the Eastern Star she held several positions, including Worthy Matron as well as being a delegate to Iowa. She was known as the chapter sweetheart. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a son, John Paul Wilson, Jr., two daughters, Rose Ann Wilson and Pauline Wilson and two brothers, James Albert Lee "Rastus" Son, and Sidney Eugene Son and a grandson, Christopher Michael Wilson. Surviving are two sons, James J. (Irene) Wilson and Frankie (Barbara) Wilson both of Charleston, SC. Grandchildren, Jamie (Billy) Timmons, Kristina (Philip) Atkins, Jason Wilson, John (Monica) Wilson, III, and Patrick (Carmen) Wilson, Step-Grandsons, Tim (Rachel) Smith, Andrew (Meredith) Smith, Matthew Szoke, and Kirk Szoke, and three great-grandchildren, Christian Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Riley Timmons one step-great-granddaughter, Journey Smith. She is also survived by two sisters, Ethel Elizabeth (Beth) Son Brewer, Wanda Frances Pruitt, and sister-in-love, Jennie Moody Son, several nieces and nephews as well as a special caregiver, Debbie Godfrey Welch. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ashley River Baptist, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407. The family will receive friends in the church, on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be viewed or submitted at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
June 16, 2020
So sorry that I didn't get to visit her before now. What a wonderful loving, caring person she was. Love to All of her family and my cousins.
Mary Jarrell
Family
June 16, 2020
Aunt Ruth, you will be missed. You weren't technically my Aunt but that is what you told me to call you. You treated everyone like family. Whenever I say "boo koos" I will always think of you. You will be missed.
Kimberly Palmer
Family Friend
June 16, 2020
Thanks for being the best Granny to my three children (Jamie, Jason and Kristina). Your faith taught them to thank God for all of the blessings in their lives. You will be missed so much Granny! Love, Donna DeWitt Wilson
DONNA WILSON
Family
June 15, 2020
To all of the family. We will like to give our deepest condolences and sympathy. Granny was my son in laws Grandmother. She was everyone's Granny. We Loved her and we will miss her dearly. She was a beautiful soul. She knew just how to get your attention.
May God give you all peace with your loss , because I know Granny is having a grand reunion with all the family that has went on before her.
Markita & David Shuler
Family Friend
June 15, 2020
I will always remember the trips your and Aunt Beth took us on. You will always hold a special place in my heart and the people who knew. Be at peace with all the passed family, we will always remember and love you, til our day too see one another again. Love You Aunt Ruth.
Karrie Allen
Family
June 15, 2020
A very kind and generous person. She will be missed by myself and many others. I have fond memories of spending weekends and holidays with her. She is most certainly in a better place and no longer in pain.
Robert Son
Family
