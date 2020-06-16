To all of the family. We will like to give our deepest condolences and sympathy. Granny was my son in laws Grandmother. She was everyone's Granny. We Loved her and we will miss her dearly. She was a beautiful soul. She knew just how to get your attention.

May God give you all peace with your loss , because I know Granny is having a grand reunion with all the family that has went on before her.

✝

Markita & David Shuler

Family Friend