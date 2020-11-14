Ruth E.S. Rembert St. Stephen, SC - The family of Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Saunders Rembert will celebrate her life with a Graveside Service on Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, St. Stephen, SC. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/gethersfh.A
Walk-Through viewing will be held Sunday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home (Moncks Corner). Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and the service. Those left to cherish her memory include: her son, Mr. Socrates Rembert; grandson, Mr. Rasheith Rembert; great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Bernetha Abney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston