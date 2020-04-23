Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Ruth Govan Obituary
Ruth Govan Charleston - Ms. Ruth Govan, 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Residence: 723 King St., Charleston, SC 29403. Ms. Govan is the daughter of the late Mrs. Maggie Simmons and Mr. Leroy Grant; and the sister of Mrs. Jessie Davis (Paul), Mr. Rickey Simmons (Juanita), Mr. Earl Simmons, and Mr. Carl Simmons. Ms. Govan worked in Food Service at the College of Charleston. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
