Ruth H. Wright

Ruth H. Wright Obituary
Ruth H. Wright Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Ruth Wright and those of her beloved children: Albrenda Mitchell, Evangeline Holmes, David Lee Wright (Jackie), Jonathan Wright (Deadra), Joel Wright (Sonya), Quinton Wright (Janice) and Lewis C. Wright (Thomasina); her siblings, Vernell Hamilton, Ernestine Wright and Jessie Hamilton are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Greater St. Mark AME Church, 8721 Old Jacksonboro Rd, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing will be held at Walker's Chapel, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3PM to 7 PM. Mrs. Wright will lie in at the church from 10 AM till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 14, 2019
