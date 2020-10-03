Ruth Jean Moore Bentley N. Charleston - Mrs. Ruth Jean Moore Bentley entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Mrs. Bentley was born on June 14, 1927 to Sarah Theresa and Roy Franklin Moore in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Mrs. Bentley (Nanny) is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Claude Edwin Bentley, her daughter, Deborah Jean Gillette and a Grandson, Claude Edwin Bentley, III. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Ewald of Gallatin, TN; her son, Claude Edwin Bentley II (Claudia) of Hanahan, SC; Theresa Elizabeth "Beth" Hairfield (Steve) of Hanahan, SC; and a son-in-law, Andrew Cleveland "Cleve" Gillette of Hanahan, SC. She is survived by her grandchildren, Michele Bentley of Ridgeville, SC, Andy Gillette (Ashley) of Hanahan, SC, Pam Parker (Steve) of Summerville, SC, Chris Hairfield (Justin) of Charleston, SC and Jason Hairfield (Jamie) of Hanahan, SC. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lane Bentley, Rosey Gillette, Scotty Parker, Lily Parker, Dearsley Gillette, Emmylou Parker, Ruff Gillette, Thomas Hairfield, Henry Hairfield, and Frank Hairfield; along with several nieces and nephews. Nanny was a charter member of Cooper River Baptist Church and worked in the Children's and Training Union's Departments for over 30 years. Nanny worked for Siebe North (formerly Charleston Rubber Company) for over 40 years and retired as Salary and Benefits Administrator. Nanny loved to work with her hands. Even at 93, she always wanted something to sew. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitching. In the last 20 years, she loved hand quilting. Nanny, Debbie, and Beth made many beautiful quilts together. In the last several years she sewed on many "Quilts of Valor". Family was the mainstay of Nanny's life. Nanny always insisted on everyone coming together at all the holidays and birthdays for great food and time together. She cherished the visits by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed the one on one visits where she could learn what was going on in their lives and occasionally give those cherished words of wisdom. She was always ready to help nurse someone back to normal after a surgery or illness. Nanny will be missed by all, but we rejoice in the fact that she is in the Presence of God's glory for eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Water Missions or Cooper River Baptist Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
