Ruth M. Bartee BLAKESLEE, PA - Mrs. Ruth M. Bartee of Blakeslee, PA, went to her heavenly home on Feb. 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bartee; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alphonso L. Michel; and two sisters and a brother. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Todd and Michael Bartee and three sisters, Evelyn, Andrea, and Ferrell. Condolences maybe sent to: 138 Heather Dr., Blakeslee, PA 18610-7886. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020