Ruth M. Snead SUMMERVILLE - Ruth M. Snead, 76, of Summerville, SC, passed away on October 18, 2020 at her home. She was born November 29, 1943 to her parents, Frank and Lucille Pryor. Surviving her is her beloved husband, Donald Snead; Daughter, Donna Sarvis and her husband, Billy Sarvis; Son, Roger Snead and his wife, Eliza Snead; Grandchildren Brett Sarvis and his wife, Courtney Sarvis, Austin Sarvis, Isla Snead, and Bowie Snead; Great-grandchildren, Vanessa Sarvis, Morgan Sarvis, and Bailey Sarvis. Also surviving her is her sister, Nancy Hamilton and her husband, Doug Hamilton of Barre, Vermont. Her memorial service is being held at Simplicity in Ladson, SC on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
