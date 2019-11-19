Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mann Patterson. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Funeral service 2:00 PM Central United Methodist Church Concord , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Mann Patterson CONCORD, NC - Ruth Mann Patterson, Ed. D, Professor Emeritus at the Medical University of South Carolina, passed away in Concord, NC on November 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was an esteemed professor, mentor, colleague, and friend of many in Charleston, SC; Raleigh, NC; and Wingate, NC. Ruth was born in Concord, NC in 1935 to the late John and Geneva Mann. She is survived by her sister, Mary Etta Brown of Hampton, VA (Chester) as well as her brother John Mann of Richmond, VA (Cynthia). She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Mann of Boone, NC and her sister-in-law June, still lives in Boone. Earlier in her life, Ruth was married to Frank Patterson and their three children were a blessing to that marriage. Carol Gilbert and husband, Michael Chitwood; Cindy Konney and husband, Greg; and Earl Patterson and wife, Susan are her 3 children, all residing in Concord near their mom. She also has 4 grandchildren, Meredith Gilbert Wells (Ben), Elizabeth Gilbert, Kathryn Gilbert, and Jordan Patterson; as well as two great-grandchildren, William and Molly Wells. Ruth's greatest joys and blessings were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; always ensuring that holidays and special times were spent together. Her family was her most important accomplishment in life and she was a true matriarch. She loved her family and also her teaching career and she gave both all that she had; no sacrifice for either was ever too great. Her strength, compassion, and energy were evident in every aspect of her life. Ruth was a truly talented teacher, a mentor and role model for students and academic faculty and in the classroom where her desire for lifelong learning was always evident. Ruth's greatest gift to others was her gift of love and selflessness to those in need. Dr. Ruth was NC's first Certified Medical Assistant. She subsequently passed the Administrative and Clinical specialities that were offered at that time to become a CMA-AC (Certified Medical Assistant Admin and Clinical) and thus joined an elite group. She designed and taught Board Exam Prep courses and traveled across the state to present them through Community College Systems and was President of the NC Medical Assistants in 1976 which is also the year she received the NC Medical Assistant of the Year Award. Her presentations, teachings, and even her retirement at 80 years of age, were influenced by the book Jonathan Livingston Seagull and its message that nothing remains impossible in this world if one trusts one's abilities and potentials and works tirelessly to achieve one's goals. Ruth shared the same ambition as Jonathan in life - to do something worthwhile and unforgettable and then to teach others how they could do that for themselves with help from a Higher Power. Ruth's journey had many parallels to Jonathan's journey, always trying to seek and attain higher goals for herself. Her continued drive in all aspects of her life were based on her Christian faith and the Jonathan Seagull who lives within all of us. After being a nurse/medical assistant in Concord for many years, she went back to college in 1980 to become a teacher and share her knowledge with others. She worked tirelessly to obtain her BS degree from Wingate College, then her Masters from UAB, and finally her Doctorate of Education from North Carolina State University, with Health Occupations and Adult Education being her majors. While obtaining her various degrees, she continued to create and design programs in three colleges; while winning state and national awards at each college and Medical Assistant Program for which she was associated. She also developed continuing education workshops and presentations on Bio-ethics and Research Ethics and she designed the Research Ethics Course which was added to the Medical University of SC's Masters in Health Professionals Education Programs. While at MUSC, Dr. Ruth taught at the College of Graduate Studies as well as the College of Health Professionals. She was a member/officer of the Robert Wilson Medical History Club and she taught patient education and evaluation techniques to MUSC hospital nursing staff. Her desire for lifelong learning and teaching was evident until the end as she continued her presentations to medical professionals about ethics and professionalism in the work place. Last Saturday, she was scheduled to present to a local chapter of Medical Assistants who were pursuing renewal credits for their certification and she had been assisting the Charlotte Chapter of Medical Assistants in reopening their local chapter. In April of 2019, Dr. Ruth earned her final award from the North Carolina Society of Medical Assistants (NCSMA). She was NC's first Certified Medical Assistant and a chapter member of their society. She was a leader, mentor, inspiration, role model, and keeper of their history; a true visionary who saw the value of being a medical assistant, and the professional organization associated with it. Dr. Ruth was knowledgeable, approachable, eloquent and intelligent and her Life Membership Award that she received in April, reinforced her view by others as being the epitome of a professional medical assistant. The awards she has earned are numerous, including the MUSC teaching awards that are offered annually, as well as awards for excellence in service, research and mentoring. Her greatest honor was being named a Professor Emeritus at the Medical University. She also published many articles, book chapters and presentations often centered around medical ethics and health occupations. This academic professional, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, Ruth always showed incredible courage, grace and undeniable energy right up to her final moments at 84 years of age. She passionately taught others, that no goal in life remains impossible if you trust in your abilities and work tirelessly to achieve these goals. Ruth was an avid supporter of the arts in Charleston. She was a regular patron of the Gibbes Art Museum, a docent for the Charleston Preservation Society, and she supported religious, cultural and artistic events in the city. She could often be seen at the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Concert Association. The funeral service for Ruth will take place on Monday, November 25 at 2:00 at Central United Methodist Church in Concord, NC. A private burial service will take place prior to the church service. The family wishes to invite guests to a reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to The MUSC Foundation for the Maralynne D Mitcham Lectureship (CHP) Fund, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston SC, 29424 or to the Joan Michaels Memorial NCSMA Scholarship. Checks can be made payable to NCSMA, 209 East Devon Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030. On-line condolences may be left at



