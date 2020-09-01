Ruth Mitchell Ravenel, SC - Ruth Mitchell, 89, of Ravenel, SC, died at her residence on August 29, 2020. She is the widow of James Mitchell. She was a loving and caring mother to seven children, the late Kenneth Martin (Shirley), Zera Champaigne (Richard), Carlous Martin (Janice), Sharon Mitchell (the late Jessie), Vanessa Gordon, (Willie), Lisa Newkirk (Alan), Janice Loyd (Levar). She also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a public viewing of Mrs. Ruth Mitchell on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 5676 Ellington School Road, Ravenel, SC. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11:00a.m. at X-mas Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston