Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers Charleston - Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Charles William Hiers, Jr.,entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Ruth was born January 25, 1934 in Eastover, South Carolina, a daughter of the late David C. Nunamaker and Mattie Mae Metts Nunamaker. She was a gardening enthusiast and adored her grandchildren. She was a member of Harborview Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" William Hiers, III (Jill) and grandchildren, Caroline and Garrett Hiers all of Clinton, MS. In addition to her parents and husband of 62 years, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Lynn Hiers and son, James Olin Hiers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020