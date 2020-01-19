Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers

Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers Obituary
Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers Charleston - The Funeral Service for Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
