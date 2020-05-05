Ruth Sass Shaw MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruth Sass Shaw, those of husband the late George Shaw, their children Barbara Shaw-Hasah (Salim), Angel Lee (Wayne), George Kenneth Shaw (the late Wilhelmina), Ronald Shaw (the late Lillie Bell), Elias Shaw, unique grandson Wayne Maurice Lee, 41 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, siblings Jonathan Rivers (Gloria) and Blondell Wigfall (Wesley), nieces and nephews are invited to attend A Walk Through to be held Wednesday May 6, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.