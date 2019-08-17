Ruth Stone Wilson Hanahan - Ruth Stone Wilson, 85, of Hanahan, SC, widow of Bill R. Wilson, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, 141 St. James Avenue at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 23rd in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment will take place in Dunn, NC at a later date. Ruth was born September 16, 1933 in Erwin, North Carolina, daughter of the late William Carlie Stone and Nettie Faison Horrell Stone. She was a Sales Associate with J.C. Penny. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Goose Creek. She loved working with people at J. C. Penney where she retired in 2012. She was a member and former president of Otranto Garden Club, loved to travel and was a lead salesperson for Avon. She was always active and enjoying being with and meeting people. She is survived by daughter, Vicki Cheek of Hanahan, SC; two nieces, Miriam "MiMi" Funderburk and Deborah Ruth Stone, both of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers; William C. Stone, Jr., and Thurman B. Stone and a nephew, Thurman B. "Butch" Stone, Jr. Ruth's favorite color was red. Please honor her by wearing a touch of red. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019