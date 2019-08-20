Ruth Stone Wilson

  • "Praying for you during this time. Ruth was a beautiful lady..."
    - Nell Castleberry
  • "Vicki, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. ..."
    - Darlene Wilkins
  • "Please accept our heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your..."
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
    - Cindy Brewer
Ruth Stone Wilson Hanahan - The Funeral Service for Ruth Stone Wilson will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, 141 St. James Avenue at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 23rd in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment will take place in Dunn, NC at a later date. Ruth's favorite color was red. Please honor her by wearing a touch of red. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019
