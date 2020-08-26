Ruth T. Miller Goose Creek - Ruth T. "Mema" Miller, 77, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Lynwood Miller, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 26, 2020. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Ruth was born March 18, 1943 in Olivia, MN, daughter of the late Charles Thurston and Jennie Bell Morse Thurston. She was a homemaker and a military wife. Ruth was the heart and soul of our family and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was so loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Mike) Engel of Charleston, SC; three sons: Bryan (Leila) Miller, Shane (Bambi) Miller and Bruce Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Wayne (Nicole) Brown, Jason (Lisa) Brown, Jennie (Aaron) Engel-Kooden, Chloe Engel, Kyle Miller, Celia Miller, Paige Miller, Cody Miller, Dillan Brown, Michael Brown, Hailey Brown, Zoey Brown, Luke Brown and Kyla Coburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, one daughter, Lori Brown and recently two sisters, Mary Breems and Carol Lietzau. Memorials may be made in her name to American Heart Assoc.
of SC, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 and/or Roper Home Care Services, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., SU 209B, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston