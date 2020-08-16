Ruth Teresa Baker Bennett CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruth Teresa Baker Bennett, those of her late husband, Mr. John Bennett, late parents, Mr. Emanuel Baker and Mrs. Martha Matthews Baker, late siblings, Mrs. Arlethia Baker King, Mrs. Albertha Baker Gibson and Mr. George Baker all of Charleston, SC. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her niece, Mrs. Mary Gibson King (Alexander) of Woodbridge, VA., nephew, Mr. Isaiah Gibson (Lorene) of Columbia, SC., grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews are invited to attend her Walk Through Visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking for everyone to please wear your mask. A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
