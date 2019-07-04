Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Northbridge Baptist Church
1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
View Map
Dr. Ruth Thomas McIntyre Shull


1930 - 2019
Dr. Ruth Thomas McIntyre Shull Charleston - The family of Dr. Ruth Thomas McIntyre Shull will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation to follow. Private burial will be held at Sunnyside Farms. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northbridge Baptist Church, or to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019
