Ruth W. Williams N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Williams Residence: 6669 Bentwood Creek Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29420. Mrs. Williams is the wife of Mr. JC Williams; mother of Mr. Andrew Williams, Mr. Darryl Williams, and Mr. Rashad Williams; and the sister of Ms. Annette Wilson, Mr. Jack Wilson, Ms. Cassandra Wilson, and the late Mr. Mose Wilson. Mrs. Williams was 75 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019