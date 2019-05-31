Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Walker Brown. View Sign Service Information Fielding Home for Funerals 122 Logan Street P.O. Box 994 Charleston , SC 29402 (843)-722-3348 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Walker Brown CHARLESTON - The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ruth Walker Brown will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:30a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1605 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC. The Rosary and visitation with the family will be at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 5:00p.m. Farewell and Final Commendation at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC. Ruth W Brown entered into eternal rest, at the age of 90, on May 30, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Born in Sumter, South Carolina she was the youngest of seven children who preceded her in death. On May 5, 1951, she married the late Reverend Deacon John H Brown, Sr. To this union, they were blessed with five children. Ruth W. Brown graduated from South Carolina State where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught in the Charleston County School System for 29 years. During her tenure, she touched the lives of many students and played a key role in organizing a variety of educational experiences including school trips to Washington, D.C. In addition, she and her late husband founded a construction company that served the Charleston area for over sixty years. Ruth W. Brown was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She also shared her love of music as vocalist. She enjoyed performing a variety of styles of music including opera. She was an active member in the church, serving as a choir member and volunteer on community outreach and service committees. Her service was instrumental in expanding the outreach of the church to everyone in the Charleston community. She is survived by four of her children: Bernita Brown Griffin (Roy), John H. Brown Jr. (Iretha), Jeffery Brown (Alice), Florence Brown McGill (Harold), She was blessed with eleven grandchildren who survive her: Treon Watts, Roy Griffin Ill, Toyia Brown, Ruth Ashley Burgess, Kyle Griffin, John Brown, Michael Brown, Harold McGill ill, Anthony Brown Jr., Jeffrey Brown Jr., and Brianna Brown. She is survived by eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, cousins and friends. Ruth W. Brown was preceded in death by her son, the late Anthony W. Brown Sr. and the late Joseph Jackson. Arrangements by: Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 29401, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at



