Ruth Washington N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ruth D. Washington and those of her husband, the late Mr. Saul Washington, Jr.; those of her children, Donna Washington, Lisa Washington, Leona (Fletcher) King, Saul (Terra) Washington III and Latasha Washington; and those of her siblings, Charles Washington, Herman Washington, Izetta Washington and Damon (Annette) Washington are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 AM at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 3570 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. Washington will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019